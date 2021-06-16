Media Dialogues: Dabur CEO on impact of COVID second wave on consumer sentiment

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2021 20:12:33 IST

Thanks to the product portfolio, the ability to innovate the consumer goods sector has weathered the massive disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic better than others. Barring a few, most of the listed companies have grown annual revenues by at least 10 percent or more. The headline trend has been sustained demand for health and wellness products, especially those that use herbal, natural, and ayurvedic as descriptors.

However, the second wave of COVID-19 that blindsided us in March and now has spread into rural India, will make it very challenging, going forward. To understand what to expect, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Dabur.

Dabur had reported over Rs 9,000 crore annual revenues for the last fiscal and has used its ayurvedic heritage to create a wide portfolio of new consumer products in the health and immunity-boosting categories.