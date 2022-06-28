Making chemotherapy accessible during floods the next challenge, says Ravi Kannan of Cachar Cancer Centre

More than 130 people died and over 22 lakh have been affected as floods ravage Assam once again. One of the most piercing stories that captured how normal life was upended came from the Cachar Cancer Hospital. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Ravi Kannan, the Director of Cachar Cancer Centre and Research Centre, and Doctor CS Pramesh, the Director at Tata Memorial Hospital, on the impact of the floods.

More than 130 people died and over 22 lakh have been affected as floods ravage Assam once again. The Brahmaputra valley witnesses floods almost every year, leaving much of the region submerged, crops destroyed and lakhs displaced. Nearly 3 lakh people in Assam are living in relief camps as things stand currently.

One of the most piercing stories that captured how normal life was upended came from the Cachar Cancer Hospital. With the 150-bed health facility completely inundated, doctors provided chemotherapy to patients outside their hospital on the road. Amid the misery and devastation, doctors and healthcare workers are not losing their spirit and determination to care for their patients.

On cancer treatment, Kannan said, “Now the floodwaters have started to recede so the next is the acute phase of finding food and water and diesel and making sure people can be ferried across to safety. Also we have to reach out to all the people who are unable to come to us — cancer treatment cannot be halted. For patients on palliative care, we need to ensure regular supply of morphine. Patients who need chemotherapy (must be) able to come and access chemotherapy, so that is the next big challenge.”

