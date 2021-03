VIDEOS

March 08, 2021

After Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, India's richest state Maharashtra has also announced a revenue deficit budget. Another large state in Karnataka has also reported a revenue deficit budget. This shows the amount of strain on the coffers of the states as they battle the pandemic.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the three biggest states with the highest budget outlays in the country. CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla has a detailed report.