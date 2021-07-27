Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 251 and 100 still missing

VIDEOS

Updated : July 27, 2021 21:19:00 IST

The death toll across 13 flood-hit districts of Maharashtra has risen to 251. At least 100 people are still missing even as relief and rescue operations continue.

In Maharashtra, as many as 100 people were still missing and so far, 229,074 people have been evacuated from the flood and rain-affected areas and moved to safer places.

The administration of Raigad, the worst-hit district located in the coastal Konkan region, on Monday called off the search operation for the 31 missing people in Taliye village, which was ravaged by a massive landslide after heavy rains last week, an official said.

CNN-News18’s Vinaya Deshpande reports from Sangli, one of the worst affected districts.