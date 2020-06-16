Labour shortage dampen hopes of revival in transport sector

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2020 07:02 PM IST

Indian transport sector has witnessed losses of almost Rs 50,000 crore in the last two months due to nationwide lockdown. While work during April-May was almost zero for many, things haven't revived a lot for transporters in Maharashtra despite relaxations.

The big issue the transport sector facing is severe shortage of labourers. Some even say that the drivers that are working are being vandalised and assaulted. Further, increase in price of diesel, it is becoming unsustainable.

Transporters say they won't be able to service demand with such skeletal manpower access. CNBC-TV18's Kritika Saxena and Rituparna Bhuyan travelled to the truck terminals in Mumbai and Delhi to get a ground check.