June retail inflation expected to rise: Here’s what to watch

Updated : July 12, 2021 14:48:01 IST

Retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) data for June is due on Monday and a CNBC-TV18 poll expects a reading of 6.5 percent compared to 6.3 last month. The economists had expected a rise of 5.4 percent in May but a 6.3 percent reading was a slight worry.

This time, some economists are expecting 6.8 and 6.9 percent reading. The core CPI is expected to remain anything between 6.2 and 6.7 percent the average working out to 6.5 percent.

May was an unusual month. There was a lot of supply disruption but the negative is that in June traditionally vegetable prices go up. This is because of seasonal factors. The start of the monsoon means that logistics is a challenge and vegetables rot quickly too.

The other big moving part is fuel. LPG prices have come down but petrol and diesel prices have gone through the roof and that works into core inflation.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
