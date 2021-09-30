Jammu & Kashmir's Z-Morh tunnel likely to be operational by 2022; here’s a ground report

The Z-Morh tunnel will be a significant aid not just for the locals, who currently have to vacate Sonmarg during winter, but also for the defence forces for the supply of goods, arms and ammunition.

In the infrastructure space, two major tunnels, Z-Morh and Zojila, are coming up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tunnels, along with their access roads, are expected to cover over a 40-kilometre long stretch and will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar-Sonmarg and Ladakh.

Currently, Sonmarg is accessible only via Srinagar-Leh highway, which gets blocked during the winter season for at least four to five months. Hence, the Z-Morh tunnel will be a significant aid not just for the locals, who currently have to vacate Sonmarg during the winter season, but also for defence forces for the supply of goods, arms and ammunition.

The tunnel is expected to be operational by 2022 and it will be seen how it shapes the economy of the region. Here is a ground report by CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma.

