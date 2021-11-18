Is unabated urbanisation to be blamed for Chennai floods?

Heavy rain has brought parts of Tamil Nadu to a halt. Schools and colleges have been shut across several districts. Parts of Chennai remain underwater after last week's rains. As the city bears the brunt of climate change and widespread flooding, CNBC-TV18’s Jude Sannith brings you a video with more details.

Schools and colleges shut across several districts of Tamil Nadu as heavy rains lash the state once again. Parts of Chennai still remain under water after last week's rains, as the city bears the brunt of climate change and widespread flooding.

Barely a week since Chennai and several districts in Tamil Nadu bore the brunt of very heavy rains, the MET department has sounded a red alert for the city and surrounding districts.

For most of last week, heavily flooded roads and waterlogged underpasses brought Chennai's commercial hub, T-Nagar, to a grinding halt.

Only two years ago, the Chennai Corporation spent the last of the Rs 200 crore to give this neighbourhood a facelift, as it was earmarked to become a smart city. It didn't take more than one spell of heavy rain to give T-Nagar, a reality check. The corporation now admits that course correction is on the cards.

But as Chennai bears the brunt of climate change and widespread flooding, is unabated urbanisation to blame for the mess?

