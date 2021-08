India's cleanest city Indore, has added another feather in its hat. It's now been declared as India's first 'water plus' city under Swachh Survekshan 2021. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to congratulate the citizens.

India's cleanest city Indore, has added another feather in its hat. It's now been declared as India's first 'water plus' city under Swachh Survekshan 2021. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to congratulate the citizens.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation carried out across Indian cities and towns.