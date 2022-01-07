Indo-China border dispute: 13 rounds of high level talks inconclusive; experts discuss road ahead

13 rounds of Corp Commander Talks between India and China have ended in a stalemate. After both sides completed the disengagement process last year in north and south banks of Pangong Lake and in Gogra there has been no progress at other friction points along the LAC.

The India China stand-off in Eastern Ladakh has been on for more than 18 months now.

India and China both continue to maintain 50,000-60,000 troops at the LAC.

For the first time in two years, we saw India China exchanging sweets at 10 border posts across the LAC but we have seen Chinese psy-ops as well.

The country released a propaganda video showing troops unfurling the Chinese flag in Galwan. China has also started an exercise of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh which it claims as its own territory.

India has strongly reacted to the move calling it a ridiculous exercise to support untenable territorial claims.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also taken strong exception to the Chinese Embassy writing letters to Indian MPs and ministers for attending an event on Tibet.

India is also closely monitoring China's construction of a bridge over Pangong Tso, according to reports this could reduce the time needed by China to move troops to forward areas along the LAC.

To decode the Chinese strategy and how things are likely to evolve from here, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Lt Gen (Retd) D.S. Hooda, GOC-in-Chief for Northern Command, Former Ambassador Vishnu Prakash and Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Affairs Expert.

