India’s Gig Economy: Challenges and opportunities for hyperlocal delivery companies

The hyperlocal delivery segment has seen a lot of churn in the recent past. There are questions on the sustainability of the models which have emerged in India. These companies in India are taking ambitious steps to deliver your goods as fast as possible. As a result, the concept of 10-minute delivery or the hyperlocal delivery model is gaining momentum. But can this model work sustainably?

The hyperlocal express delivery has presented a host of challenges and opportunities for the companies who want to innovate and offer their customers something faster and new.

While several companies see huge potential for hyperlocal delivery in this unpenetrated market, most stakeholders agree that the model can only sustain with massive capital investments and significant incentives for the riders.

