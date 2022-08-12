    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India@75: Events that shaped country’s foreign policy

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    As India completes 75 years since Independence, it is today considered a reliable ally and a big market. In a post-pandemic world, India is seen as a strong alternative to China when it comes to manufacturing and supply chains.
    Amid continuing tensions with Pakistan and China, India is shaping foreign policy choices to secure its strategic and economic interests.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ambassador Leela Ponappa, Former Deputy NSA; Ambassador Shashank, Former Foreign Secretary; and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Distinguished Fellow at ORF, to discuss the events that have shaped India’s foreign policy choices.
    Ambassador Ponappa believes that a country of India’s size must develop its own capabilities.
    “In the immediate aftermath of partition we were focused on settling our social, economic and political problems. Then the next phase was the whole focus on development where we had very serious challenges in the economic and the social sector and we looked out for partners internationally. In the third phase which still continues, our engagement with the world has become much more extensive at a bilateral, regional and multi-lateral level, while remaining conscious that a country of India’s size must develop its own capabilities.”
    According to Ambassador Shashank, India is being seen as a growing economy with a good consumer base.
    “India is now being considered a valuable partner. India has become active in the international arena. However our neighbours — China and Pakistan have shot themselves in their foot and have gone into difficult situations. So India is now being seen as a democracy which is growing fast, having a good consumer base and so diplomacy has also taken into account these latest factors.”
