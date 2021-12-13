India to soon get its own footwear sizing system

Department for promotion of industry & internal trade (DPIIT) backed by commerce ministry will soon initiate an anthropometric survey & statistical analysis 'Indian footwear sizing system.'

Struggling to pick the right shoe size between UK & US? Soon, India will get its own footwear sizing system.

Department for promotion of industry & internal trade (DPIIT) backed by commerce ministry will soon initiate an anthropometric survey & statistical analysis 'Indian footwear sizing system.'

Chennai-based central Leather Research Institute will carry out a pan India feet scanning survey. The survey will identify footwear sizes based on the anthropology of local population.

It will include Indian requirements, trace ethnic differences, characteristics based on age & size groups. The survey will be conducted in about 100 districts by visiting schools, offices, households & more.

Watch video for more.