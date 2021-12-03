India-Russia Annual Summit: President Putin to visit India on December 6; here’s what’s on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on the 6th of December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.
Both Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will be reviewing the strategic partnership. There will also be a one on one consultation between defence ministers and foreign ministers of the two countries.
This visit be followed by the first meeting of the India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue involving a meeting between foreign and defence ministers of the two nations.
To discuss the road ahead for India-Russia relationship, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PS Raghavan, Former Indian Ambassador to Russia.
Watch video for more.