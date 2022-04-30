India reels under longest April heat wave in last 10 years

India is witnessing its hottest summer ever in 2022. Northwest India recorded the hottest March in 122 years. Meanwhile, the temperature in several parts of the country is between 40 and 45 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning, an orange alert, for at least five states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Most parts of northwest India could see a rise in max temperature by about 2 degree Celsius from April 29 to May 1, according to weather department. This is the longest heat wave in April in the last 10 years.

The heatwave is likely to continue until the first week of May after which rainfall may bring some respite.

Even Jammu is witnessing soaring temperatures of 40 degree Celsius.

Dust storm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 30. The heat has also triggered an increase in power demand leading to outages in many states amid a coal shortage.