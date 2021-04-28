India records over 3 lakh COVID cases for 7 consecutive days; experts discuss situation across states

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 28, 2021 07:19:32 IST

India’s COVID-19 death count has now crossed the 2 lakh mark, with the country recording 3,292 deaths in the past 24 hours, highest ever since the onset of the pandemic.

Of these, Maharashtra reported 895 deaths, as the state updated the data and added nearly 500 casualties for the past two weeks. Delhi witnessed 381 deaths, while Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Chhattisgarh recorded over 200 deaths each.

Even as the number of fresh infections surged to an all-time high of 3.6 lakh, India has now recorded over 3 lakh COVID cases for 7 consecutive days. Maharashtra accounted for over 66,000 new infections. UP and Kerala are the second and the third worst-hit with nearly 33,000 cases each.

Active cases remained below 1 lakh for the second straight day, even as it surged to over 96,000. Nine states account for nearly 72 percent of the active case additions.

To discuss the situation across states and the vaccination plan starting May 1, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh; Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary of Information of Uttar Pradesh; and Vini Mahajan, Chief Secretary of Punjab.