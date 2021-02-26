India-Pakistan LoC truce; here’s what it means for both countries

VIDEOS

Updated : February 26, 2021 08:54 PM IST

After more than 10,000 ceasefire violations and 1,400 terror attacks in 3 years, India and Pakistan have decided to once again cease firing along the line of control (LoC).

The Director General’s of Military Operations of both country’s spoke for the first time in over 2 years and decided to work towards a mutually beneficial and lasting peace as well.

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to former Indian Ambassador to Pakistan Sharat Sabharwal to understand how this played out and what were the motivations for both country’s to have this hotline.