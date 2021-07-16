India-China standoff: Experts decode road ahead for bilateral relationship

VIDEOS

July 16, 2021

It has been 13 months, since Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed violently in Galwan. After the initial disengagement in Pangong Tso earlier this year, there has been no headway in disengagement in other stand-off points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In fact sources say China continues to build concrete structures, villages and roads in multiple locations near the LAC on the Chinese side.

Earlier this week external affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed to foreign minister Wang Yi that the situation in remaining friction points remains unresolved.

Jaishankar also said that the existing situation at the LAC was visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner. India and China will soon hold another meeting of senior military commanders.

The Chinese foreign ministry has once again reiterated that China is ready to seek a mutually acceptable solution to issues that require urgent treatment and the two countries need to keep the border issue at an appropriate place in bilateral relations.

At this juncture both India and china have made heavy deployments on their side of the LAC. To discuss the road ahead for India-China relationship, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd), Former GOC-In-Chief Northern Command and Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Affairs Expert.