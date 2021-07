VIDEOS

India

Updated : July 15, 2021 21:34:11 IST

The situation across India-China border remains a big concern even as both countries look for a complete disengagement. According to sources, Chinese troops are, in fact, building new concrete set-ups on their side of the LAC near Sikkim.

Parikshit Luthra reports that China has constructed model villages at many places across the LAC. There is also build-up of troops, weapon systems, air defence systems, aircraft deployments along the LAC.