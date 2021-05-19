Inappropriate use of antibiotics will encourage drug-resistant pneumonia: Dr Mathew Varghese

VIDEOS

May 19, 2021

It's been more than 15 months since the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan gripped the entire world. We have a handful of vaccines to fight the virus but we still do not have any proven treatment.

We have seen people run from pillar to post for drugs like Remdesivir & Tociluzumab but none of these drugs are a proven cure. The ICMR has recently updated its COVID treatment protocol and dropped plasma therapy as an experimental treatment while recommending the use of steroids and anti-coagulants in moderate to severe patients.

While in cities like Delhi & Mumbai, a decline in cases has led to freeing up of some bed capacity in hospitals, the stress on medical infrastructure & personnel continues to be overwhelming.

Amid this backdrop, how should one treat COVID-19 at home and at hospitals? When to prescribe what? Steroids are helping critically ill patients but misuse of steroids can have dangerous consequences. Not just patient care, how can India prepare for what the principal scientific advisor has called an inevitability, a third wave? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Mathew Varghese, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Varghese was hailed by Bill Gates couple of years ago as one among the "five hero's saving the world" for his pioneering work in rehabilitating polio affected people. Recently, a video posted by Dr Varghese on managing COVID-19 has gone viral.