IMD issues monsoon advisory for West Coast of India; expects very high rainfall in Konkan in next 4-5 days

Updated : June 09, 2021 15:51:21 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) IMD has issued a monsoon advisory for the Western Coast of India. It also said that the monsoon has seen an onset in Maharashtra and have issued colour alerts in the state.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, RK Jenamani of IMD said, “Monsoon has already arrived over Mumbai. It has even covered further North Maharashtra. The line now passes even up to Balsar i.e. South Gujarat. So, it has covered entire Konkan and further to the West – something like Malegaon, Nagpur, and further to Andhra Pradesh. We have also West Bengal partly covered and North Eastern states. So, monsoon is in full progress.”

Jenamani said that Konkan is under alert due to the formation of low pressure. “Konkan is in alert for next 3-4 days. We have already informed the state government that because the low pressure is forming by June 11, it will further speed up rain. So, Konkan Coast has high chances of getting high rainfall and flooding also,” he said.

He further added that Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Konkan will receive very high rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

