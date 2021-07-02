IMD expects hesitant rainfall in first week of July

VIDEOS

India

Updated : July 02, 2021 14:41:09 IST

With June being over, we have seen 10 percent of excess rainfall come in for the month. The last week of June wasn’t so great and as per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest reports, the first week of July as well is going to see some hesitant monsoon.

It would only be after July 7 that one would see monsoon progressing further into western and northern India.

The overall monsoon estimates that the IMD has put out for this year is 101 percent, while Skymet says it is going to be 103 percent.

IMD has released the monsoon geographical distribution till time, this is for the month of June where the maximum of rains has been for northwest India at 14 percent of excess, and central India has seen a large excess by 17 percent. Southern Peninsula and east and north India have seen 3-4 percent more rainfall than the normal rainfalls there.