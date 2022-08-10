Sunder Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agarwal, Shantanu Narayen these are just a few of the many Indians who have managed to snap up the top jobs at global tech companies. At the most recent count, 60 of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are of Indian origin. So what is it that makes Indians be accepted as leaders of global companies?

Sunder Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agrawal, and Shantanu Narayen — these are just a few of the many Indians who have managed to snag the top job at global tech companies.

At the most recent count, 60 of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are of Indian origin. So what is it that makes Indians better leaders of global companies? Is it something as fundamental as education and managerial skills, or are there more abstract factors like upbringing and value systems in play? Or the more mundane attributes like a willingness to relocate and the will to adapt swiftly to new environments?

It is not just in business. Even in the complex world of politics, we are seeing the rise of leaders with Indian roots — from Kamala Harris in the US to Rishi Sunak in the UK. What does this trend mean for the Indian diaspora? Has India’s progress and growth on the global stage helped push this acceptance of Indians at top global roles?

To answer these questions, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group; Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax Fin Holdings; and Shobana Kamineni, Executive VC at Apollo Hospitals.

Gupta said the sense of hunger, adaptability and tenacity of Indians is what makes them stand out overseas.

“Knowledge of English language and large number of people coming through a very refined selection process to get into IIT and good schools is one of the reasons for success of Indians overseas. Apart from these two fundamentals, the sense of hunger, adaptability and work ethics of those from middle class in India is what makes them stand out overseas.”

Watsa said Indians have a huge advantage overseas because they come from a democracy, have good values and are hard workers.

“Indians have a huge advantage overseas because we come from a democracy, we also have really good values, hard workers, family oriented and treating people well. I am very excited about what is happening in India because of the upcoming opportunities under Prime Minister Modi.”

