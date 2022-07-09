Through June India was awash in the colors of the rainbow with seminars, workshops, film festivals, media coverage, brand messages and finally parades as Pride month was celebrated across the country.

Through June India was awash in the colors of the rainbow with seminars, workshops, film festivals, media coverage, brand messages and finally parades as Pride month was celebrated across the country.

Since 2018, when the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, there has been a lot of change in the lives of many in the LGBTQ community.

So how accepting have we become of people with transgender and non-binary gender identities? How supportive are we of gay, lesbian and bi-sexual people? And what have corporate India’s efforts on diversity and inclusion achieved on this count? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Parmesh Shahani, Author of Queeristan & LGBTQIA Inclusion Consultant and Zainab Patel, Chief of Inclusion & Diversity at Pernod Ricard India.

According to Patel, pride should not be limited to a month in the year but should be observed 365 days a year.

“It has been great to see brands coming up with their own inclusive communication. However, we have got a long way more to go in terms of observing pride, not just limiting it to a month in the year but to look at it 365 days a year because our journey on inclusion is far from over and there are many battle fronts to be won on the LGBTQIA inclusion.”

Watch video for more