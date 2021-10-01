0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • videos>
  • india>

  • Here's what's interesting about Hurun India Rich list 2021

videos | IST

Here's what's interesting about Hurun India Rich list 2021

Here are some interesting facts about the richest Indians according to the Hurun India Rich list 2021

Hurun India & IIFL Wealth on Thursday has released the 10th annual ranking of rich Indians. For the tenth year in a row, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd topped the list. Ambani's wealth was up 9 percent from last year at Rs 7.18 lakh crore.
Here are some interesting facts about the richest Indians according to the list
  • Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian after Mukesh Ambani, overtaking China's bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan.
  • The decade also saw the fastest wealth creation in history; together, India's rich added Rs 2,020 crore per day.
  • 13 individuals have a worth of Rs 1 lakh crore or more, up by 5 from last year.
  • 229 new faces made it to the list, with a cumulative worth of Rs 5,61,200 crore.
  • A total of 47 women made it to the list this year. Smita V Crishna is the richest woman & Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the richest self-made woman.
  • Bharatpe's Shashvat Nakrani, is the youngest self-made individual.
    • Watch the video for more.
    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.