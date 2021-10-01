Here's what's interesting about Hurun India Rich list 2021

Here are some interesting facts about the richest Indians according to the Hurun India Rich list 2021

Hurun India & IIFL Wealth on Thursday has released the 10th annual ranking of rich Indians. For the tenth year in a row, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd topped the list. Ambani's wealth was up 9 percent from last year at Rs 7.18 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian after Mukesh Ambani, overtaking China's bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan.

The decade also saw the fastest wealth creation in history; together, India's rich added Rs 2,020 crore per day.

13 individuals have a worth of Rs 1 lakh crore or more, up by 5 from last year.

229 new faces made it to the list, with a cumulative worth of Rs 5,61,200 crore.

A total of 47 women made it to the list this year. Smita V Crishna is the richest woman & Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the richest self-made woman.

Bharatpe's Shashvat Nakrani, is the youngest self-made individual.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.