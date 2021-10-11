Here’s how India's skilled workforce is seizing gig work opportunities

The gig economy in India has evolved to provide significant opportunities for young professionals who increasingly want to opt for flexible hours and view their gigs as mini-businesses.
For skilled professionals like beauty and salon workers, home cleaning and maintenance staff, the world since the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a greater opportunity than ever before to deliver on-demand services at home.
There are, however, many concerns. CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev explores how the skilled workforce is seizing this USD 120 billion market.
