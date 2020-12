VIDEOS

Updated : December 24, 2020 05:37 PM IST

Most private schools in urban India were quick to adapt to the need for online education, but students in smaller towns and rural India, or those who attend government schools, were not so lucky. The inequity in education worsened with a sharp drop in school enrollments.

About 5.3 percent of the children in the 6-10 year range were not enrolled in any school in 2020. That is a sharp rise from the 1.8 percent in 2018.

In the CNBC-TV18 special ‘Get Schooled’, Rajnish Kumar and Archana Shukla take a closer look at government schools in Bihar.