Brand Amul’s 75 years is also a celebration of some of its iconic ads that were way ahead of the time around which they were released.

Born in 1946, Amul, the world's 9th largest dairy company is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Brand Amul's 75 years is also a celebration of some of its iconic advertisements that were way ahead of the time around which they were released.

CNBC-TV18's Shibani Gharat takes a trip down the memory lane of some of the iconic ads created by the brand.

Watch the video for more.