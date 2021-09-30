Here are top 10 wealthiest people in the country according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list

The tenth Hurun India rich list has Mukesh Ambani topping it for the 10th year in a row with Rs 7,18,000 crore wealth.

According to the Hurun India-IIFL Wealth rich list published on Thursday, there are 1,007 people -- 13 of them with more than Rs 1 lakh crore of wealth -- in the country with over Rs 1,000 crore wealth.

The tenth Hurun India rich list has Mukesh Ambani topping it for the 10th year in a row with Rs 7,18,000 crore wealth -- only 9 percent up over 2020 -- followed by the Adani family with Rs 5,05,900 crore, up 261 percent from Rs 1,40,200 crore, making him also the second richest Asian, earning Rs 1,000 crore a day over the last year or Rs 3,65,700 crore in the year.

Third in the list is Shiv Nadar & family of HCL with Rs 2,36,600 crore, up 67 percent, followed by the SP Hinduja & family with Rs 2,20,000 crore up 53 percent, LN Mittal & Family of ArcelorMittal with Rs 1,74,400 crore up 187 percent and Cyrus Poonawalla & family at the sixth slot with Rs 1,63,700 crore, which is up 74 percent.

The top ten list has four new faces, led by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, along with California based Jay Chaudhry of cloud computing and cyber security firm Zscaler.

Among the women, the third generation Godrej family member Smita V Crishna is the richest woman in the list with Rs 31,300 crore (down 3 percent), followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (who is also the richest self-made woman in the list) with Rs 28,200 crore, down 11 percent.

Mumbai justifies its name as the financial capital being home to 255 of the 1,007 super-rich creating 38 more in the year, followed by the national capital by adding 39 to take the number to 167 and Bengaluru with 85, adding 18 more in the year.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.