Ground report: Maharashtra's retail industry braces for new COVID-19 restrictions

Updated : April 05, 2021 01:35 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Sunday evening issued new COVID-19 guidelines as the state witnesses a rapid rise in the case. The state reported over 57,000 new cases, with Mumbai seeing over 11,000 cases and 25 deaths, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out.

The 'Break The Chain' guidelines in the state are set to kick in from Monday (April 5) 8 pm onwards, which will see malls, restaurants, marketplaces being shut until April 30.

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a ground report of how the retail industry is bracing for the new set of restrictions and what it could mean for their business.