The government may soon announce new guidelines for social media influencers who endorse brands and products. Nidhi Khare, the chairperson of the Central Consumer Protection Authority told CNBC-TV18 that an influencer must provide disclaimers and will be treated as an endorser. She said any violation will result in penalties starting from Rs 10 lakh.

“We felt that in today’s digital world there are lot of social influencers who are involved in advertising of a product or a service and their role also needs to be delineated and brought under aspect,” Khare said.

She added that the government will use technological tools to track social media posts.

“We will be bringing in technological tools which will crawl into these digital creations and then depending on these violations such incidents can be reported.”

