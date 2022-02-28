Government of India launches Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

The Government of India has launched Operation Ganga to try and evacuate Indians that are stranded in Ukraine, as the fighting has intensified in that region.

It remains a very complicated and tricky operation. There are essentially four border crossings where evacuations are taking place on the ground and people are being evacuated by road, by rail and by buses.

So there is the Poland-Ukraine border, the Romania border with Poland, the Slovak Republic, and also the Hungary border - these are the areas from where Indian nationals are being evacuated. Moldova is another crossing that will be opened up very soon.

So far, in the last few days, since the conflict began (Russia-Ukraine crisis), 2,000 Indians have been evacuated. 1,000 have been flown down to India and 1,000 remain in countries bordering Ukraine, they were evacuated from the fighting areas on foot.

India is also very concerned about 4,000 students who are stuck in Kharkiv. They are not able to come out of there because of the heavy shelling in the area. A lot of disturbances are also reported from the Ukraine-Polish border as well.

Therefore, India has appealed to both Ukraine and Russia. In fact, the foreign secretary called the ambassadors of both countries yesterday, February 7, separately to speak about evacuating Indian nationals. So that remains a priority and definitely a very tricky and complicated operation amidst heavy firing in that region.

