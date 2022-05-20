Government must do a lot more to support the poor, says economist Jean Dreze

Data shows that demand for the rural employment guarantee scheme is declining. Does this mean migration of workers from rural India to urban India? And do India’s urban poor need a job guarantee scheme?A new report which was commissioned by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) is pitching for a job guarantee scheme for urban India and also a universal basic income.

Consumer price inflation has risen to record levels with prices of food and fuel skyrocketing month on month. But while consumers continue to pay more for essential items, farmers seem to be struggling to get a fair price for their produce.

Data also shows that demand for the rural employment guarantee scheme is declining. Does this mean migration of workers from rural India to urban India? And do India’s urban poor need a job guarantee scheme?

A new report which was commissioned by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) is pitching for a job guarantee scheme for urban India and also a universal basic income.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, economist Jean Dreze said, “We have a huge dearth of data on poverty, inequality, wages and related matters. However things are not going well and have not been going well at all for the last 5 or 6 years since demonetization and then later on the COVID crisis and now inflation. So there is every reason at this time to do a lot more to try to help poor people through various forms of social support and promotion of employment as well.”

He said India needs to expand the state employment schemes, learn from them and then move towards national employment guarantee act.

“India needs to expand the state employment schemes and learn from them and then hopefully we can move towards some sort of national employment guarantee act.”

Watch video for more.