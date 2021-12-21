Government considering adjourning Parliament before Dec 23

The government is looking into adjourning the Parliament ahead of the pre-determined last date of the session which was supposed to be the 23rd of December.

With the electoral reform bill being one of the last items on the government’s agenda there is a possibility that the government may adjourn the house on Wednesday. There is going to be a high-level meeting regarding that in Parliament and the call will be taken later on Tuesday.

