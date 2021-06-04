Global Eye: Former UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin on impact of COVID-19 on India’s foreign policy choices

VIDEOS

June 04, 2021

US President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence agencies to probe the origins of COVID-19 pandemic, a move that has invited sharp criticism from China.

India on its part continues to face border issues with China, with disengagement not yet complete at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

To understand how the pandemic will impact India’s neighborhood and foreign policy choices, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, India's former Ambassador to the United Nations and now Dean at Kautilya Institute of Public Policy.