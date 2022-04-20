Final submarine of Project-75, INS Vagsheer launched in Mumbai

India's naval fleet is set to receive more firepower as INS Vagsheer was launched here on Wednesday under Project-75, a venture aimed at building six Scorpene class submarines at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) here, paving the way for the vessel to undergo a series of rigorous trials before getting commissioned. INS Vagsheer, the sixth and the last submarine constructed under Project-75, was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Four submarines built under Project-75 --- INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karang and INS Vela --- have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine of the series, INS Vagir - is undergoing sea trails and is likely to be commissioned this year. The project is being executed with French technical assistance. Post-launch, INS Vagsheer will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy, Kumar said.

Interacting with reporters after the launch, Kumar said the submarine was launched before its scheduled unveiling. The submarine not only increases the country's marine security, but it is also an example of self-reliance, the senior bureaucrat said.

