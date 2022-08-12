    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Farmer suicides remain high despite financial packages by Centre and states

    By Santia Gora   IST (Published)
    NCRB data shows that the incidence of farmer suicides has remained high in the 6 years between 2014 and 2020. 5,600 farmers committed suicide in 2014, and 5,500 farmers committed suicide in 2020. If you add agri labourers to the 2020 number, the number of suicides rises to over 10,600.

    Farmer suicides continue to be a big problem for the country. Despite the Centre and states offering numerous schemes and financial packages to alleviate farmers' distress, NCRB data shows that the incidence of farmer suicides has remained high between 2014 and 2020; 5,600 farmers died by suicide in 2014, and 5,500 in 2020. If you add agri labourers to the 2020 number, the number of suicides rises to over 10,600.
    Over 4,000 of the agri-sector suicides recorded in 2020 — 40 percent — occurred in Maharashtra. And responses to an RTI query say that over the first 9 months of 2021, over 2,400 such cases have been recorded in the state.
    CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora travelled to Yavatmal in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region to find out why the situation there is so dire.
