Farm laws repealed: Should government consider giving MSP legal backing? Experts discuss

The parliament passed a Bill to repeal the 3 contentious farm laws on the first day of the winter session. However farmer unions say that their agitation will continue till the government introduces a legislation conferring mandatory status to minimum support price (MSP). CNBC-TV18 spoke to Harish Damodaran, Agriculture Editor at The Indian Express and Siraj Hussain, Former Agriculture Secretary for their views on the issue.

The parliament passed a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the winter session. Remember, these laws have been at the core of a year-long tussle between the farmers spanning all the way from the borders of Delhi to the corridors of the Supreme Court.

The Opposition criticised the Centre for getting the Bill passed without any discussion - the government's rationale was that since the Opposition had earlier demanded a repeal of the laws and they were now ready for it, a discussion was not required.

Now, even as the Centre does a U-turn on the farm laws, farmer unions say that their agitation will continue till the government introduces a legislation conferring mandatory status on minimum support price (MSP).

The Centre currently announces MSPs for 23 crops including paddy, wheat, maize, sugarcane, cotton and certain pulses, among others. The MSP is fixed at 1.5 times the cost of production. However, MSP has no statutory backing, which means that farmers cannot demand it as a legal right. The Centre so far has not taken a call on the matter.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Harish Damodaran, Agriculture Editor at The Indian Express and Siraj Hussain, Former Agriculture Secretary to discuss whether the government should consider giving MSP a legal backing, its implications and its cost to the exchequer.

