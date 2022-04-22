Experts’ take on deepening Indo-UK ties on defence and trade

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has concluded a two-day visit to India. On Friday, the British Prime Minister held extensive bilateral discussions with PM Narendra Modi, with both sides agreeing to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations by Diwali. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Navtej Sarna, former Indian Envoy to US; Kevin McCole, MD of UKIBC; KC Singh, Former Diplomat; and Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility, UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has concluded a two-day visit to India. He began his visit from Gujarat, where he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Vadodara and British company JCB’s factory in Halol.

On Friday, the British Prime Minister held extensive bilateral discussions with PM Narendra Modi, with both sides agreeing to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations by Diwali.

India and UK have agreed to further collaborate on climate action, with PM Modi inviting the UK to participate in India’s green hydrogen mission.

Speaking after the meeting, Johnson said PM Modi had intervened a number of times with President Putin and urged him to end the war in Ukraine. However, Johnson warned that the war could continue till the end of 2023 and the situation remains uncertain.

There were substantial discussions on defence and cybersecurity, with the UK offering an open general export licence to India. Among the key takeaways, the UK will work with India to boost security in the Indo-pacific, UK will offer new fighter jet technology and collaborate on undersea battlespace.

Navtej Sarna, former Indian Envoy to US; Kevin McCole, MD of UKIBC; KC Singh, Former Diplomat; and Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility, UK.

