Experts analyse COVID-19 trends across India

Updated : March 09, 2021 06:29 PM IST

India's active case load has declined by over 1,200 after increasing for six straight days. While total cases in the 24-hour period have risen by over 15,000, it is the lowest daily increase in the last five days.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have seen the biggest single-day increase in the last one month coming in higher than new cases. The country has reported 77 COVID related deaths during this period, which is the lowest figure in at least 10 months.

The single-day vaccination tally too has risen to above 20 lakhs for the first time, taking the total number of vaccines given so far to 2.30 crore. That is about 1.5 percent of the total population.

Maharashtra, however, continues to remain in focus with the administration in Thane imposing strict restrictions in 11 hotspots from March 13 to March 31. Overall, Maharashtra has reported a dip in daily new infections at a little over 8,700, but the state has seen over 10,000 new cases over the past three days.

To understand the COVID trends across India and what steps are being taken to bring the rise in cases under control, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, and Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force and Consultant Endocrinologist at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.