Ease of doing business, healthcare to climate action, mapping key drivers of India’s social and economic growth

The government has asked individual ministries to draw up an action plan for change, emphasizing the ease of living, the ease of doing business, education, healthcare, climate action, and more.

As India heads towards its centenary year of independence, it is time to reflect on the past's milestones and chart out a roadmap for the future.

While the government readies its plans, CNBC-TV18 in association with IIM Kozhikode has launched a leadership series to engage in a meaningful dialogue to map out the key drivers for social and economic growth and how best to capture opportunities and potential.

Can Indian companies build technological resilience to be disruptors rather than being disrupted? Can India bridge the skill gap to create a workforce ready for the technologies of the future and get India's policymakers to leverage emerging technology for higher economic growth, greater transparency, and better governance?

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa fashion, Anchit Nayar, CEO of Beauty E-Commerce at Nykaa, and Debashis Chatterjee, Director at IIM Kozhikode.

