Don't see any change in COVID curbs; expect vaccine supply to ease post July, says Maha Task Force’s Shashank Joshi

May 25, 2021

India’s daily COVID cases tally has fallen below the 2 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 40 days, with 1.96 lakh new infections reported in 24 hours. Active cases have also dropped by 1.34 lakh, the second biggest single-day fall, to below 26 lakh.

Positivity rate too slipped to a nearly two-month low of 9.5 percent. The death toll has risen by 3,511, the lowest single-day increase in the last three weeks. The pandemic has claimed over 3.07 lakh lives in India so far.

While Maharashtra's tally of fresh cases has dropped to 22,000, the state continues to face difficulty in the procurement of vaccine for the 18 to 44 age group. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state has not received a response with respect to global tenders of vaccines.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force said that rural areas are still seeing high mortality, cases and hence doesn’t see any change in restrictions coming for the state.

“Based on the available data, though the second wave seems to be coming down in Maharashtra, numbers are still reasonably high. I don’t think anything will happen for the next 15 days. I think the restrictions almost will stay in place as they are,” he said.

Joshi also said that June is going to be a make or break month for vaccination. He also said that vaccine shortage was anticipated earlier, but he expects the supply situation to ease post July.