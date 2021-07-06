Delhi new Liquor Policy: Bars in hotels, restaurants & clubs can now operate till 3 am

VIDEOS

Updated : July 06, 2021 21:14:37 IST

The Delhi government has revamped its liquor policy easing rules for bars in hotels and restaurants and also those with licences to operate round the clock.

The new policy aims to introduce sweeping changes in the liquor business, clean up malpractices, and improve user experience.

It strictly prohibits crowding outside a vendor in the pavement and buying through the counter.

But it allows bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs to operate till 3am "except those licensees which have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor".

The policy also recommends serving of liquor in open spaces such as terrace, balcony at licenced hotels and restaurants. Delhi government is also seeking to exit the retail liquor trade, which will lead to closure of state-run shops.