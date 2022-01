Traders and small shop owners across Delhi continue to struggle for demand as COVID restrictions dealt yet another blow to business. CNBC-TV18 visited the Laxmi Nagar market where shop owners called on the government to lift the restrictions.

Delhi continues to have a weekend curfew and shops have to follow an odd-even rule and can stay open only on alternate days. CNBC-TV18 visited the Laxmi Nagar market where shop owners called on the government to lift the restrictions.

