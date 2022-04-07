Defence Ministry to release 3rd positive indigenisation list today: Key stocks to keep a watch on

Defence ministry will be releasing its third positive indigenisation list today on Thursday. This list puts import curbs on certain defence items. It also aids local developments and sourcing of a lot of these defence items.

This time, it is expected that the list will include a lot of major equipment as well as platforms. The last import curb on defence items came in June of 2021 when the second positive indigenisation list came in. That list took the total number of defence items under the import curbs to around 209. This number is likely to increase this time.

Second list was focused on weapons as well as systems.

Based on this, stocks of Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be keenly watched. The Street is also going to be watching out for Tata group companies along with Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) as well as Ashok Leyland which have some focus as far as defence goes.

