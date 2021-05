VIDEOS

Updated : May 26, 2021 18:34:53 IST

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ has made landfall close to Balasore district in Odisha. According to the MET Department, the landfall can take several hours to complete.

Wind speeds ranging between 140 and 155 km/hour are being reported from the coastal districts. CNN-News18’s Sougata Mukhopadhyay and Aparna Bose get the latest details from Digha and Kolkata.