Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, 4-6 hours crucial due to high wind speed: Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat

Updated : May 26, 2021 13:33:18 IST

As Cyclone Yaas began making landfall near Dhamra port in Odisha on Wednesday morning, Skymet Weather Services’ vice president-meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said that the wind speed will be over 100 per kmph during the process.

Four to six hours after the landfall will be crucial because of high wind speed, Palawat told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. “After landfall, the next 4-6 hours will be very crucial because wind speed will continue with moderate to heavy intercity around 100 km plus over many parts of Odisha,” he said.

Cyclone Yaas, which has now been categorised as a 'very severe cyclonic storm is likely to leave a major impact on Odisha and West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Palawat said that the wind speed at the time of landfall will be around 130-140 kmph over Odisha’s Dhamra Port, Balasore, and adjourning areas.

