Cyclone Tauktae: Over 80 people died across several states

Updated : May 19, 2021 23:57:27 IST

Nearly 48 hours after cyclone Tauktae made landfall, more than 80 people are dead across several states in India's west coast.

More than 50 are still missing from a barge which sunk off the coast of Mumbai. The search and rescue operations with multiple naval warships and helicopters are on. Of the 261 who were onboard, over 180 have been rescued so far, 22 bodies have also been found.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Gujarat. The death toll in Gujarat alone is 45.

The prime minister announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state, reports Anshu Sharma.