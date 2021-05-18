Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy rescues 180 people stranded on gas barge

VIDEOS

Cyclone Tauktae has battered India's west coast killing at least 24 people across Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The cyclone made landfall in the coast of Gujarat late last night ahead of which 2 lakh people had been shifted to safer location.

Chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has said that the "worst is over". However, heavy downpour continued on May 18 in large parts of the west coast including Mumbai.

The Indian navy mounted a massive rescue operation as over 200 people were stranded on a gas barge that went adrift in the sea due to the cyclone. As of 4 pm this evening, 180 people have been rescued, but 93 were still reportedly missing.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said these people were rescued in "extremely challenging circumstances" and rescue operations were underway for those missing.