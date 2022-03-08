Credit Suisse downgrades India to 'underweight' from 'overweight', here's why

Credit Suisse’s Asia Strategist Dan Fineman has downgraded India to ‘underweight’ from ‘overweight’ - a call largely taken on oil.

Credit Suisse’s Asia Strategist Dan Fineman has downgraded India to ‘underweight’ from ‘overweight’ - a call largely taken on oil.

While the firm is very positive on EPS revision, positioning of credit and real estate cycle in India, it believes that India is most vulnerable to oil shocks along with Philippines.

Credit Suisse is shifting its ‘overweight’ position from India to China.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.

Catch all stock market updates here